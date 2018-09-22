Sunday Boulevard|Buying trouble in the name of freedom at girls’ hostels

Ms Kanupriya, the recently elected president of the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC), is seemingly very enthusiastic about the rights of students, girls in particular. Her latest demand to do away with the curfew in girls’ hostels might seem like a welcome step for the hostellers and earn her cheap popularity, but as a father and grandfather, I have a totally different take on this so-called unbridled freedom.

First, let us understand why a student lives in a hostel. It is because he or she is from a distant town and has come to study at the university. Therefore, if the goal is clear to achieve some academic excellence, then the first priority must be a conducive environment for studies with comfortable living and dining. So how does this demand arise for keeping women’s hostels open round the clock?

Unfortunately, the underlying reason seems to be the desire to enjoy parties at pubs or with friends.

This leads to the question that though students have a right to enjoy life and party, is it safe for women to return to their rooms after midnight? I also wish to ask such students as to how many times have they made such demands at home and how many times their parents have allowed them to return home after midnight without any questions asked.

So why this demand for freedom now in hostels?

Have these girls never heard of incidents of people like them being waylaid by troublemakers after they come out of pubs or other late night parties? Have they not heard of ‘trusted’ male friends taking undue advantage of women at some weak moments? Have these girls ever consumed liquor or drugs while staying with their parents?

It is common knowledge that young people could indulge in drinking and take drugs inadvertently under peer pressure at PGs or hostels, something they would hesitate to do under the vigilant eyes of parents and siblings.

But when there is no check or fear of parents, then they wish to experiment with their new found freedom.

I am not against this freedom but knowing the mindset of some males in our society, the girls remain vulnerable to getting exploited. By then it’s too late for them to realise that some restrictions are good for them.

Kanupriya also objected to a notice by the warden in the dining hall of one of the hostels, asking girls to dress decently and not come in shorts as the mess had male staff. Instead of appreciating the authorities’ concern for the safety and well-being of the students, the girls have taken it as an infringement on their personal freedom.

Any psychologist will agree that any revealing dress can be provocative for a certain category of males. Aping western culture in shorts may be fine but we cannot change the mind set of certain men and the incidents of sexual violence committed every day bear testimony to that fact. Hence the warden or vice chancellor are guardians of all students living in hostels and have to make rules for their safety.

Hostels must be treated like homes away from home and a safe haven for students.

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based freelance contributor)

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 22:49 IST