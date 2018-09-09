Speeding SUV mows down two cops at check-post in Tarn Taran

Two policemen on duty at a check-post were killed in Tarn Taran district after being hit by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) that dragged them for nearly 100 metres before stopping.

The accident took place near a bus stand in Amarkot village, 45kms from the district headquarters, on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The deceased were identified as head constable Inderjit Singh of Theh Sarhali village and Home Guards constable Kuldeep Singh of Khemkaran village.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the unidentified driver of the SUV (Toyota Innova) that belongs to the brother of a Congress worker, Saraj Singh, of Dasuwal village, police said. The unidentified driver of the SUV has been booked, they added.

“The SUV was at a high speed and the driver was in an inebriated state,” said Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Darshan Singh Mann.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sulakhan Singh Mann told HT, “The deceased were deployed at Amarkot. Around 12:30 am, the duo gave an indication asking the SUV to stop, which was coming from Rajoke. Instead of making a halt, the SUV driver crushed the cops and dragged their bodies for nearly 100 metres. The SUV then hit an electricity pole and stopped.” The driver fled from the spot immediately, he added.

The DSP said the bodies of cops were handed over to their families after autopsy.

In April 2015, police had booked Saraj in a drug case after recovery of around 5kg heroin in Bhura Kohna village, but was later acquitted.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 13:46 IST