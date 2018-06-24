Swachh Survekshan 2018: Poor waste management keeps Chandigarh from grabbing top spot

A poor showin solid waste management kept the City Beautiful from attaining the top spot in the Centre’s nationwide Swachh Survekshan 2018, the detailed report of which was released by the ministry of housing and urban affairs on Saturday.

While Chandigarh improved its ranking from 11 last year to three this time, it lagged behind Indore and Bhopal, primarily because of a low score in service-level progress, which dealt with performance of municipal bodies in managing their garbage collection and disposal besides open defecation status and sanitation.

As compared to the cleanest city Indore’s score of 1,359, Chandigarh could manage only 1,191 out of 1,400 under this parameter.

What worked for Chandigarh According to the report, the Chandigarh MC has received the best feedback from its citizens, a parameter is which it had fared poorly last year.

About 92% people when asked about their city responded positively to questions concerning general cleanliness, improvement in cleanliness from the previous year and maintenance of sanitation facilities and roads.

“The citizen feedback gave us a big push in this survey and we will definitely involve them in our upcoming reforms,” said Yadav.

The city also got decent marks during the direct observation by the central team.

“Our performance is definitely unsatisfactory in waste management as shown in the survey report. We will invest in the required infrastructure and introduce other reforms to improve it,” said MC commissioner KK Yadav, who along with mayor Davesh Moudgil received the Swachh Survekshan award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function in Indore on Saturday.

Yadav said the MC will focus on increasing waste processing capacity, clearing the huge pile of garbage and promoting waste segregation at household level besides better sanitation.

Lessons to learn from Indore

According to the ministry report, the Indore municipal corporation is successful in developing on-site processing facilities of organic waste for all 320 bulk garbage generators within the city.

It also achieved 90% segregation of waste at source in both residential and commercial areas besides transporting 100% of the waste collected (1,101 tonne daily) to the processing facility.

A team of inspectors are on vigil and penalise offenders for littering, open urination and open defecation. All commercial areas in the city have twin bins for public use and each is emptied twice a day.

However, Chandigarh lags behind in many aspects. While waste segregation at household level has been a failure, only 30-40% of the city’s 450 tonne waste per day is processed and the remaining keeps piling up at the dumping ground in Dadumajra. Also, number of dustbins in public places are inadequate and monitoring is poor.