Tenant held for raping landlord’s 4-yr-old daughter in Ludhiana

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping the four-year-old daughter of his landlord in Preet Vihar colony, Ludhiana on Monday. The accused, identified as Davinder Kumar, allegedly lured the girl with snacks and took her to his room to commit the crime.

The victim and her two siblings—aged 8 and 2—were alone at home at the time of the incident.

Her parents had gone to the market at the time. When they returned, they saw her bleeding and coaxed her to revealing the incident.

Following this, the family immediately lodged a police complaint.

In his compliant to police, the girl’s father said the accused had been living in the first floor of his house as a tenant for the past two months. On Sunday around 1pm, he along with his wife went to the market for purchasing some household items, leaving their three children, aged eight, four and two at home. They returned around 4pm and found their 4-year-old daughter crying.

He further alleged that his daughter said the tenant had given her some snacks to eat after which he raped her.

Sub-inspector Davinder Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) of Meharbaan police station, said that a case under Sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused. The police arrested the accused immediately after lodging the FIR.

The accused was produced in the court on Tuesday and sent to two-day police custody.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 22:02 IST