Threats to Kumar Brothers owner: Gangster Sampath Nehra booked

Chandigarh Police on Wednesday booked gangster Sampat Nehra for making extortion threats to the owner of Kumar Brothers, a leading medical store in the city. HT was the first to break the news on April 16 that Nehra, who is a most wanted criminal in Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab, has demanded Rs 1 crore from Ashwini Kumar.

Calls were made to him from an international number through WhatsApp. Nehra, who is part of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had also sent threatening voice messages to Kumar.

The case was registered under Section 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector-3 police station on Kumar’s complaint after a meeting of senior police officers. Police have provided security to Kumar, both at his shop in Sector 11 and home. Nehra has also claimed responsibility for attack on Punjabi Singh Parmish Verma in Mohali last week.

In fear, traders meet SSP

Meanwhile, concerned over the extortion case and Rs 6.5-lakh loot from Gopal Sweets owner on Tuesday night, local traders met UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagdale.

Beopar Mandal president Charanjiv Singh said: “There is a sense of insecurity and fear among traders. In two days, two leading businessmen have been targeted. We want police to play a proactive role and nab the accused.” The traders’ body has 412 members from the city.

The SSP assured the traders to increase patrolling in and around markets. “Moreover, we will form dedicated teams to probe the two cases,” she said.

Gopal Sweets loot: Insider job suspected

A day after three scooter-borne men looted a bag full of money from Gopal Sweets owner Sharanjeet Singh after throwing chilli powder at his guard and him near his shop in Sector 8, police are suspecting an insider job.

The crime branch on Wednesday questioned Singh regarding his employees to know if anyone holds a grudge against him. A similar incident had happened last January. Sources said a month ago, Singh had filed a complaint of forgery against a person and he suspects he could be behind the loot. Police are also questioning his former employees.