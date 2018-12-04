BJP will win assembly elections MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said BJP will retain power in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

While campaigning for his party in Kota, Chouhan said that the BJP-led governments in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have performed well and carried out developments, so the party will win in all these three states in the assembly polls. “Congress party is desperate to occupy power, but it is confused over its leadership face in Chhattisgarh, MP and Rajasthan and it’s like a wedding procession without groom,” he said.

He condemned Congress president Rahul Gandhi for using “derogatory” language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Rahul Gandhi does not understand Hindutva, but preaching it to the BJP which is ridiculous,” he said.

Chouhan praised the work of Vasundhara Raje government in Rajasthan. He said that Mukhyamantri Jal Swawlamban Yojana, Rajlakshmi Yojana, Grameen Gaurav Path and Bhamashah Health Insurance have proved to be effective and popular among the state people, so the BJP will retain power in Rajasthan.

Voting in Chhattisgarh was held in two phases on November 12 and 20 and on November 28 in Madhya Pradesh. Assembly election in Rajasthan will be held on December 7.

