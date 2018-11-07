Manvendra Singh’s wife may contest Rajasthan polls ‘if people and Congress want her to’

Indicating she might contest the assembly election, veteran leader Jaswant Singh’s daughter-in-law and Manvendra Singh’s wife Chitra Singh, in a meeting recently at Pokhran in Jaisalmer, said that if the public and the Congress want her to contest, she is ready to take poll plunge.

Chitra Singh’s statement is quite contradictory to that of her husband, who had announced after joining Congress, that no member of his family will contest this assembly election.

When Manvendra Singh joined the Congress in presence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi last month, there were speculations that his wife may contest as well after Singh announced that he will contest the parliamentary polls from Barmer.

However, on October 28, when he came to Barmer for the first time after joining the Congress, he said that no one from his family would join the election fray.

But once again the political circles are abuzz with speculations after Chitra Singh’s hint and she may Pachpadra, Siwana or Jaisalmer seats. However, Manvendra refused to comment on the issue.

Political analyst Shivprakash Soni said that there are specific reasons behind these speculations.

Soni said that both Siwana and Jaisalmer seats are Rajput-dominated, and Manvendra’s native village Jasol comes under the Pachpadra assembly constituency. Currently, these three seats are in BJP’s pocket.

Compared to her husband, Chitra Singh has been more aggressive in attacking the ruling BJP government. She had openly attacked Raje several times during the meeting for the preparation of ‘Swabhimaan Sammelan’. She has even appealed to the people to uproot the Raje government. Moreover, she has made a personal attack on the chief minister alleging Raje is not a Rajput.

It is to be mentioned here that Raje always claimed herself as a daughter of Rajputs. Chitra Singh recently appealed to the Rajput community members to stay away from Raje’s ‘Kshatranni Sammelan’ which was proposed in Jaisalmer on August 23.

She objected, saying how could Raje preside over the convention as she is not a Rajput. Post Chitra’s appeal, Rajputs parted their way from ‘Kshatranni Sammelan’ following which the Rajput tag was dropped from it and later it was rechristened as ‘Mahila Sammelan’.

