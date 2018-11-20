No infighting in Rajasthan Congress, says Leader of Opposition Rameshwar Dudi

The Congress has nominated Kanhaiyalal Jhawar from the Bikaner (East) assembly constituency for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan. This came about after Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan assembly Rameshwar Dudi threatened not to contest after Jhawar was denied ticket. The Congress then nominated Jhawar sparking midnight protests by supporters of Yashpal Gehlot. HT spoke to Dudi about the developments:

What is your take on political developments in Bikaner?

There is no problem among us. Every candidate from our party has filed nominations and we all are working as a unit. There is no infighting in the party. There were some gaps in assessing a candidate by the leadership. The issue was raised and rectification demanded, which the leadership accepted considering requests by the people.

Was the decision to field Jhawar taken under pressure by high command?

There is nothing like that. We all have respected the sentiments of the public. They wanted that both Kalla and Jhawar should fight elections; now they both are contesting.

Did you make Jhawar join the Congress?

Jhanwar was in touch with senior leaders and had been with the Congress for the last four years. He went to jail in 1977 for the party. He fought and won election as independent candidate, and supported Congress.

How do you see the BJP’s decision of pitting Yunus Khan against Pilot in Tonk?

People are aware what Khan and Vasundhara Raje have done for the state; they have looted the public. The youth in Rajasthan are struggling for employment and farmers are committing suicides. No matter who is the candidate from the BJP, people will not tolerate.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 15:02 IST