Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018: Electoral triumph will be same as winning gold, says Krishna Poonia

Having experienced many top of the podium finishes as a champion discus thrower, Congress candidate from Sadulpur, Krishna Poonia feels that winning the assembly election will be same as a gold medal triumph on the athletics field.

Poonia, who became the first Indian woman track-and-field athlete to win an individual gold in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, has put behind the disappointment of loss in the last assembly polls in Rajasthan and says sports has always taught her to be a fighter with a ‘never say die’ attitude.

In the last assembly election, she finished third behind the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates on the Sadulpur seat.

She is up against tough opponents once again -- former BJP Member of Parliament Ram Singh Kaswan and the sitting BSP MLA Manoj Kumar Nyangali.

However, the athlete, who hails from Haryana and is married to Virender Poonia belonging to this Rajasthan constituency, says she is confident that her ‘sasural’ (place of in-laws) will not disappoint her.

In an interview to PTI, Poonia said she scripted history in sports and this time the people will back her and ensure the “number one spot” for her in the polls as well.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 15:22 IST