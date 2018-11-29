Rajasthan assembly election 2018: Congress leader forced to rub nose on ground after car sprays mud on villagers

As the election period is on, strange incidents are coming to light from different parts of the state. In one of the incidents which took place on Tuesday, a Congress leader of Dungarpur district was forced to bow down to his knees and was forced to rub nose to the ground.

Bhagwati Lal Roat, a Congressman was going to attend the rally of state Congress committee president Sachin Pilot which was held at Sagwara town when his car was passing through Jhosawa village, slush from the cracks fall on few youngsters after which the villagers chased Roats’ car and stopped him at the bus stand.

Angry villagers forced Roat to apologize by rubbing his nose on ground. As the situation was getting worse, Roat agreed and apologized. Some people made the video of the entire incident and it went viral on social media platforms. On the entire incident, Roat said, “If the BJP had made good roads, I would not have been insulted.”

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 09:43 IST