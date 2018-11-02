Rajasthan assembly elections: On candidate hunt, Congress looks for allies in NCP, LJD

After candidates for 90 assembly seats in Rajasthan were shortlisted, the Congress screening committee has started its exercise on the remaining 110 seats, even as the party is weighing the possibility of an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) on a few seats.

The Congress central election committee (CEC), headed by Rahul Gandhi, finalised names on 90 seats at a meeting held on Wednesday in Delhi.

“The finalised names will be announced after Diwali,” said a senior leader who is associated with candidate selection. “The AICC chief reiterated emphasis on more women and youth candidates.”

The screening committee, headed by Selja Kumari, will hold next round of discussions with senior leaders, such as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, on Friday and Saturday. Kumari is also meeting senior leaders separately to build a consensus, the senior said on condition of anonymity.

At the CEC meeting, Gandhi suggested to Pilot to hold talks with the NCP and LJD for an alliance on 5-7 seats. Leaders of these parties have shown interest in having tie-ups with Congress, said the leader. “The consideration of an alliance is being seen in the context of the Lok Sabha elections due next year.”

Sources claimed that after the CEC meeting, Congress leaders held talks with NCP and LJD leaders.

Though Gandhi is supporting alliance with other parties in view of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the state organisation has a different view considering the party’s sound position in Rajasthan, sources said. Earlier, talks for an alliance with the BSP had failed as the party asked for more than 15 seats. The BSP has not won more than six seats in Rajasthan.

“After discussing the list submitted by the screening committee, Gandhi has directed for giving opportunity to more women and youth candidates. Almost all sitting MLAs are being repeated in Rajasthan. On the chance to those who lost polls twice in a row, the party might allow some to contest,” said the senior leader. “Candidate selection is smooth and both the leaders – Gehlot and Pilot -- are being large-hearted.”

The screening committee has started an exercise to filter names in districts where maximum candidates are contending for tickets. Candidate selection will be challenging in districts, such as Jaipur, Bharatpur, Alwar, and Kota, the leader said.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 14:05 IST