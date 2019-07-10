Class-1 girl breaks teeth after made to stand for hours

Ghatsila sub-divisional officer (SDO) has ordered an inquiry into an alleged incident of corporal punishment at a private school where a class-1 girl student got her chin and teeth broken after she was made to stand on bench for one-and-a-half hours by her class teacher.

The incident allegedly happened three days ago.

In a complaint with the Ghatsila SDO on Monday, the six-year-old girl’s father alleged that his daughter fainted after her class teacher forced her to stand for hours on bench.

“I have formed a team comprising block development officer (BDO) and block education extension officer (BEEO) to inquire into the incident. They went to the school on Tuesday and will submit their report in a day or two. They will also examine the medical report of the victim,” Ghatsila SDO Amar Kumar said on Tuesday.

The girl’s father claimed the school principal refused to meet him when he went to complain against the teacher.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 02:04 IST