CRPF rebuilds school education by setting up libraries in LWE-hit West Singhbhum

Students in Maoist-hit villages in Porahat forest of West Singhbhum who had lived under constant threat of attending classes due to red ultras’ activities earlier are now building their academic future using the libraries provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) fighting the left wing extremism.

After making several villages free from Maoist activities in Porahat forest, the CRPF 60 battalion has come up with library facilities in six schools, one each in Karika, Jharjhara, Pansua, Lorhai, Goilkera and Kundrugutu villages of Chakradharpur sub division. Students of middle school to plus two are benefited with these libraries.

CRPF 60 battalion commandant Prem Chandra Gupta said they have spent around Rs 1.50 lakh for each library. “Books on school syllabus, competitive examinations, story, novel, moral education, big personalities etc have been provided at each of libraries. School rooms were converted into library room while furniture, solar light and other well-furnished atmosphere were provided for students,” the commandant said.

The sixth library was inaugurated on December 22 at Kundrugutu residential high school in Tabo valley. School teachers and students were hopeful for better education with the modern library in the campus. Students of around 150 to 250 in each school from over five nearby villages are benefited with each of library.

Students in villages of Gudri, Sonua, Tabo, Keraikela and Goilkera were afraid of attending classes earlier due to rampant Maoist violence till around two years back. After restoration of peace in these villages, the CRPF started paying attention on village students’ academic future.

Other than ensuring security from Maoist activities, the CRPF has been taking various steps to help villagers. Qualified personnel of these battalions conduct classes in schools in absence of teachers. They had been conducting classes in several schools in remote villages in all around the State during para teachers’ strike for around two months till January 2019.

Manoharpur panchyat representative Bhin Sen Tigga said that a large number of students in his block are deprived of due study materials in schools. CRPF should start library in this block also, he added.

Teacher at Upgraded High School Baranga, Shashi Bhushan Mahato said that library would be highly beneficial for students from class night to plus two as the government don’t provide books for them whereas students; upto class eight get free books.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 12:32 IST