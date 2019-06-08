Ex-soldier gets life imprisonment for killing his wife three years ago

A local court in Ranchi on Friday sentenced former army soldier Mahendra Mahto to life imprisonment for brutally killing his wife in 2015.

The court of additional judicial commissioner Rajiv Anand awarded the punishment after holding Mahto guilty of murder and hiding the body after the murder. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 75,000 on Mahato.

The case relates to the FIR registered with Sadar (Mesra) police station in Ranchi. According to the FIR, Mahto, a resident of Homebai village, killed his wife Shila Devi and dumped her body in a trunk after cutting it into pieces on July 3, 2015.

The FIR stated that Mahto, posted at Manali, left his house to board a train for Allahabad on the ill-fated day. The same day, around 9-10 pm, he called her wife to tell her that he was returning to home to collect some important articles, which he had forgotten to carry. The soldier’s wife passed on this information to her son Shiwam Kumar. After reaching home, Mahto went to sleep. The next morning when Shiwam woke up, he didn’t find his parents at home. After some time, he informed to his close relatives. During searches, one found traces of hair hanging from a trunk. When the box was opened, Shila’s body was found with chopped hands and legs.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 13:55 IST