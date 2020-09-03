Jharkhand man rides around 1100 km on two-wheeler to fulfil his wife’s dream

ranchi

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 15:26 IST

A Jharkhand man rode close to a 1100 km with his pregnant wife on a two-wheeler in three days to reach Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh so that she could appear in an examination to fulfil her dream of becoming a school teacher.

The resident of Godda city, Dhananjay Kumar, 26, who is a class 10 pass out, works as a cook, while his wife, Soni Hembram, 24, is a second-year student enrolled in a diploma course in elementary education with MP board of secondary education, said Kumar.

Though the distance between Godda city and Gwalior is more than 1,100 kilometres, Kumar said he used certain specific short routes using the google map which helped him travel a few kilometers less .

Kumar said, “Soni took admission in the course in MP in the year 2019 as the fee for the course here is much less than in Jharkhand.”

Kumar said he had to ride a two wheeler to the examination centre since most of the trains were cancelled. “We didn’t find any train. Soni’s teacher from Godda, who had helped her fill up the form to get admission in the MP, said a car was being arranged for students from Godda and we had to pay Rs 30,000 for it.”

Soni said Kumar had been jobless for the last 4 months and it was not possible to hire a car. “I got disheartened and said to my husband that I wouldn’t be able to write the exam,” said Soni.

Also Read: Jharkhand high court rejects bail plea of man accused of duping Punjab CM’s wife

However, on the night of August 27, Soni says Kumar decided to take her to Gwalior on his two-wheeler.

“He borrowed Rs 10,000 from a relative for expenses on fuel and other expenses,” she added.

The couple travelled via Muzaffarpur in Bihar and Lucknow to finally reach Gwalior on the evening of August 30, according to Kumar.

Also Read: Missing minor girl’s mutilated body recovered in Jamshedpur; stepfather detained

They rented a room for Rs 1,500 in DD Nagar area in Gwalior to stay.

Kumar said, “We have already spent Rs 7,000 and now are left with only Rs 3,000. We are going through trauma as my wife, who is six months pregnant, has gotten ill. Now, I am trying to arrange more money to go back.”

Soni said, “I am lucky to have a husband who is putting in all the efforts to fulfil my dream.”