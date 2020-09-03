e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand man rides around 1100 km on two-wheeler to fulfil his wife’s dream

Jharkhand man rides around 1100 km on two-wheeler to fulfil his wife’s dream

The man borrowed Rs 10,000 for expenses and set out on the arduous journey to ensure his wife could take her examinations.

ranchi Updated: Sep 03, 2020 15:26 IST
Shruti Tomar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Shruti Tomar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Dhananjay Kumar with his wife Soni Hembram
Dhananjay Kumar with his wife Soni Hembram(Sourced Photo)
         

A Jharkhand man rode close to a 1100 km with his pregnant wife on a two-wheeler in three days to reach Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh so that she could appear in an examination to fulfil her dream of becoming a school teacher.

The resident of Godda city, Dhananjay Kumar, 26, who is a class 10 pass out, works as a cook, while his wife, Soni Hembram, 24, is a second-year student enrolled in a diploma course in elementary education with MP board of secondary education, said Kumar.

Though the distance between Godda city and Gwalior is more than 1,100 kilometres, Kumar said he used certain specific short routes using the google map which helped him travel a few kilometers less .

Kumar said, “Soni took admission in the course in MP in the year 2019 as the fee for the course here is much less than in Jharkhand.”

Kumar said he had to ride a two wheeler to the examination centre since most of the trains were cancelled. “We didn’t find any train. Soni’s teacher from Godda, who had helped her fill up the form to get admission in the MP, said a car was being arranged for students from Godda and we had to pay Rs 30,000 for it.”

Soni said Kumar had been jobless for the last 4 months and it was not possible to hire a car. “I got disheartened and said to my husband that I wouldn’t be able to write the exam,” said Soni.

Also Read: Jharkhand high court rejects bail plea of man accused of duping Punjab CM’s wife

However, on the night of August 27, Soni says Kumar decided to take her to Gwalior on his two-wheeler.

“He borrowed Rs 10,000 from a relative for expenses on fuel and other expenses,” she added.

The couple travelled via Muzaffarpur in Bihar and Lucknow to finally reach Gwalior on the evening of August 30, according to Kumar.

Also Read: Missing minor girl’s mutilated body recovered in Jamshedpur; stepfather detained

They rented a room for Rs 1,500 in DD Nagar area in Gwalior to stay.

Kumar said, “We have already spent Rs 7,000 and now are left with only Rs 3,000. We are going through trauma as my wife, who is six months pregnant, has gotten ill. Now, I am trying to arrange more money to go back.”

Soni said, “I am lucky to have a husband who is putting in all the efforts to fulfil my dream.”

tags
top news
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Number of recovered Covid-19 cases is 3.5 times more than active cases: Health Ministry
Number of recovered Covid-19 cases is 3.5 times more than active cases: Health Ministry
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
We are non-partisan, says Facebook in reply to Congress leader KC Venugopal’s letter
We are non-partisan, says Facebook in reply to Congress leader KC Venugopal’s letter
China minister refers to ‘terrorism’ in language-row-hit province
China minister refers to ‘terrorism’ in language-row-hit province
‘Can’t call it a 2nd wave, coronavirus never left Delhi’: Satyendar Jain
‘Can’t call it a 2nd wave, coronavirus never left Delhi’: Satyendar Jain
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In