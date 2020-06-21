Jharkhand moves SC against govt’s coal block auction move

ranchi

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 01:57 IST

The Jharkhand government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the central government’s decision to auction coal blocks for commercial mining, chief minister Hemant Soren said on Saturday.

Soren said the state government has moved SC as it is a huge policy decision and the respective state governments needed to be taken into confidence.

“Mining has always been a contentious issue in the state. ..This will take us back to the old system which we came out of. I think the Centre took this decision in a rush...There are several issues related to land and displacement in the state,” Soren said. “Several trade unions are out on the street against the decision,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the auction of 41 coal blocks under the new regime, under which the private miners would be sharing revenues with the government. The blocks are located in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Maharashtra.