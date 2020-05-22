Jharkhand records 5 new Covid-19 cases, state tally reaches 308

ranchi

Updated: May 22, 2020 15:20 IST

With five new cases of Covid-19 in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 308 on Friday, said Nitin Madan Kulkarni, Jharkhand Health Secretary.

“Five more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand’s Bokaro, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 308,” confirmed State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India records 63,624 active Covid-19 cases with 45,299 have been cured.