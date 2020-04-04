PDS beneficiaries struggle in coronavirus lockdown, many deprive of ration

ranchi

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 11:17 IST

Sita Kumari, 26, a PDS beneficiary, is in distress, as she has no ration at home and her husband, who works as a driver, is jobless due to the ongoing lockdown.

“The government has announced distribution of subsidised ration for April and May in view of the hardship in lockdown. But I have not received the ration of even March. My family of six members is surviving anyhow on borrowed ration from neighbours,” said Kumari, a resident of Sukurhuttu village in Ranchi’s Kanke block.

She is not alone but hundreds of beneficiaries are struggling due to alleged improper distribution of subsidised ration, especially in the time of lockdown where majority of poor and underprivileged families is facing job crisis, including in MGNREGA.

“I have not got any job under MGNREGA this year. Now, all work under the scheme has come to a standstill due to lockdown. I am a widow and only bread earner for my three children. I have no money to even buy subsidised ration,” said Sukhmani Devi, an MGNRGA labourer from Kutte village in Latehar’s Manika block.

She said the government had said the ration would be given free for two months but ₹1 per kg is taken by PDS dealer here.

Similarly, Babita Devi, 25, a resident of Manjholi village in Palamu’s Chhatarpur block, is also struggling for the subsidised ration for last couple of months. “My husband is differently abled. I used to work in a crusher unit, which is shut due to lockdown. I am struggling to eke out two square meals for my two children and husband,” she said.

The PDS dealers blamed the poor-supply system for the delay, while the food, public distribution and consumer affairs department alleged non-cooperation from some PDS dealers in proper distribution of ration.

“The supply chain is affected due to shortage of labourers in godowns. There are 530 PDS shops only in Ranchi. But ration has reached to only 20% shops by now, while we had to begin distribution from April 1,” said Sanjay Kundu, general secretary of Fair Price Dealers Association (FPDA). He said few shops have received ration but only for a month.

“There was an issue of labourer but that has been sorted out. We are receiving reports that some dealers are not distributing ration, despite its availability,” said Sanjay Kumar, food and public distribution director. “We have lifted the ration for April by 98.7% from the godown and it has already reached to dealers, while the lifting for May is 35% by now. The May’s ration will completed be lifted from godown in a week,” Kumar added.

He said the department on Friday asked all the vigilance committees across the state to report against the dealers, who are not distributing ration to beneficiaries or practising unfair means. “The vigilance committee will face action if they fail on it,” he said.

Over free ration distribution, he said consumers would have to pay nominal charge of ₹1 per kg for the ration they will receive in April. “But the two months ration, which will be allotted in May, will be free, as the Centre is providing it free,” he said.

The state government has announced to offer two months’ ration to the beneficiaries enrolled under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the people who are eligible for subsidised ratio but they do not have the ration cards.

Around 2.64 crore people from 57 lakh households are covered under NFSA in Jharkhand. However, there are many who are still deprived of ration cards. More than 6.97 lakh applications for ration cards are pending with the department.

The food, public and consumer affairs department has also allotted ₹30 lakh to each district to take care of the poor people. Besides, it has also directed the district authorities to provide 10kg rice to needy families, if they are lacking ration cards.