Jawan killed, four injured in Maoist attack in Jharkhand’s Dumka

A central police force personnel was killed while four others injured by suspected Maoists at Kathalia village in Jharkhand’s Dumka district on Sunday.

An officer said the Maoists attacked a joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and state police. Some Maoists are also believed to be killed but the exact number could not be ascertained as operation is still on.

SSB commandant Sanjay Gupta said the dead jawan has been identified as Niraj Chetri of Assam. Constable Rajesh Rai was seriously injured in the attack and has been airlifted to Ranchi while three other soldiers are being treated at a government hospital in Dumka, he said.

On May 28, Maoists had triggered a series of blasts in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand that injured 26 security personnel.

