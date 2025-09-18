BNP Paribas India Solutions leases 1.45 lakh sq ft office space at a monthly rent of ₹95 lakh in Thane

An arm of global banking giant BNP Paribas has leased 1.45 lakh sq ft office space at Hiranandani Centaurus project in Thane West for ₹94.95 lakh monthly rent for five years, according to documents accessed by Propstack. An arm of global banking giant BNP Paribas has leased 1.45 lakh sq ft office space at Hiranandani Centaurus project in Thane West for ₹95 lakh monthly rent for five years. (The photo is for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

The lease was executed between BNP Paribas India Solutions Private Limited and Roma Builders Pvt Ltd and covers the 11th and 12th floors of the Grade-A commercial tower. The agreement spans five years, starting July 10, 2025, with rent commencement slated for April 10, 2026.



Established in 2005, BNP Paribas India Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of BNP Paribas SA. With delivery centres located in Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai, ISPL is a 24×7 global delivery centre that services various business lines of BNP Paribas, such as corporate and institutional banking (CIB), wealth management and retail banking, according to the company’s website.

The lease was registered on July 10, 2025.

The company will occupy a carpet area of 99,831 sq ft, translating into a chargeable area of 145,384 sq ft. Monthly rentals have been fixed at ₹94.95 lakh, working out to ₹65 per sq ft. The lease also includes an annual escalation of 4.75% and a security deposit of ₹8.5 crore, the document showed.

The document showed that the company has the right to use up to 145 parking slots in the basement of the building.



Email queries have been sent to BNP Paribas India Solutions. The copy will be updated if a response is received.

In February 2025, BNP Paribas secured a premium office space at Maker Maxity in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), leasing a 3,497 sq ft ground-floor unit at a monthly rent of ₹811 per sq ft. The Mumbai real estate lease deal, valued at around ₹17 crore over five years, ranks among the highest-value commercial property deals in India, solidifying BKC as the country’s most expensive commercial district, documents accessed by Propstack showed.