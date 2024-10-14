CIDCO lottery 2024: 12,400 applications received for 26,000 affordable homes in Navi Mumbai

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on October 14 said that it has received 12,400 online applications for 26,000 affordable homes that are up for sale in the CIDCO housing lottery. The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on October 14 said that it has received 12,400 online applications for 26,000 affordable homes (HT Files)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had on October 11 announced the housing lottery that has on sale 26,600 homes under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Low Income Group (LIG) where homebuyers can avail the benefit of the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY).

How to apply?

According to CIDCO, homebuyers can apply by submitting their application through the portal https://cidcohomes.com

The last date for applying for the CIDCO lottery 2024 is November 11.

CIDCO plans to make available 67,000 affordable homes across various nodes of Navi Mumbai. As many as 26,000 homes that are currently available are part of its first phase.

"The projects under CIDCO lottery are based on a transit-oriented development strategy, ensuring that all homes are located near railway stations, bus stops, and metro stations in their respective nodes. Additionally, the housing complexes built under this scheme using cutting-edge construction techniques, are equipped with comprehensive infrastructure and social amenities," the CIDCO said in a statement.

Documents required for applying in CIDCO lottery 2024

According to CIDCO, all applicants are required to submit documents such as Aadhar card, PAN card, income proof, domicile certificate, and a photograph for applying for the CIDCO draw.

Where are the affordable homes located?

According to the list issued by CIDCO, the affordable homes are located in areas like Ulwe, Panvel, Khandeshwar, Kharghar, Taloja, Vashi, Mansarovar among others.

MHADA lottery 2024 in MMR and Pune

On October 11, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) had put 18,920 affordable homes on sale in Pune and the Konkan Region that includes parts of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) such as Thane, Vasai, Virar, Mira Road followed by Raigad district among others. These houses are priced in the range of ₹12 crore to ₹1.11 crore.

Apart from the 18,920 affordable housing units, MHADA has also put 117 plots for sale in the Konkan region.

Of the 18,920 affordable housing units, 12,626 are available in Konkan Region of which 11,187 are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.