MHADA lottery 2024: Around 19,000 affordable homes on sale in MMR and Pune for 12 lakh to 1 crore

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is expected to put a total of 18,920 affordable homes on sale starting today in Pune and the Konkan Region that includes parts of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) such as Thane, Vasai, Virar, Mira Road followed by Raigad district among others. These houses are priced in the range of ₹12 crore to ₹1.11 crore. Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is expected to put a total of 18,920 affordable homes on sale starting today in Pune and the Konkan Region that includes parts of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)(Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The costliest apartment being offered under the MHADA lottery is in Pimpri and costs ₹1.11 crore and the cheapest apartment priced at ₹12 lakh is located in Urse near Lonavala.

The ₹1.11 crore apartment that falls under the Higher Income Group category measures around 700 sq ft and the ₹12 lakh apartment under the economic weaker section (EWS) category measures around 300 sq ft.

Apart from the 18,920 affordable housing units, MHADA has also put 117 plots for sale in the Konkan region.

Of the 18,920 affordable housing units, 12,626 are available in Konkan Region of which 11,187 are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Also Read: MHADA lottery 2024: 2,030 winners announced for affordable homes in Mumbai; click to check results

Where are the apartments located?

In Konkan region, the affordable housing units are available for sale near Mumbai in Thane, Kalyan, Titwala, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, Vengurla, and Malvan.

In the case of Pune region, the apartments are located in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Kolhapur and Sangli.

Also Read: MHADA lottery: Applications for 20,000 affordable homes in Mumbai, Pune and Konkan Region to open soon

Timelines for MHADA lottery applications

Homebuyers looking to purchase affordable homes under MHADA lottery for Konkan Region can submit applications for 1,439 apartments on December 10, 2024. The balance 11,187 apartments will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis.

In the case of Pune region, homebuyers can submit applications till November 12, 2024.

The affordable housing units are available across income groups including economically weaker section (EWS), Lower Income Group (LIG), Middle Income Group (MIG) and High Income Group (HIG).

How to apply for the MHADA lottery 2024?

Homebuyers can apply for MHADA lottery through https://housing.mhada.gov.in/

MHADA lottery 2024 for Mumbai

The MHADA on October 8 had announced the list of 2,030 winners for the MHADA lottery 2024 for affordable homes that were up for sale within Mumbai city limits.

The lottery for Mumbai was announced in August 2024 and the results were declared on October 8 for which a total 0f 1.13 lakh applications were submitted.

Also Read: Mumbai infrastructure boost: Rents in Nariman Point surge by 52% outpacing BKC

"We are working towards bringing a lottery for Mumbai between March and May 2025. This will approximately have around 2,000 to 3,000 affordable homes,"Sanjeev Jaiswal, CEO and VP of MHADA had told reporters on October 8.

According to Jaiswal, MHADA has so far handed over possession of 30,000 affordable homes by conducting a total of nine MHADA lotteries across Maharashtra in cities like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Sambhaji Nagar and Nagpur.