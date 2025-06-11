Dharavi redevelopment: 6 relocation sites identified for project’s ineligible residents

With the survey for the Dharavi redevelopment project nearing completion, construction for the rehabilitation phase has already commenced. With the survey for the Dharavi redevelopment project nearing completion, construction for the rehabilitation phase has already commenced. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

According to official data, the authorities have completed surveys for nearly 60,000 tenements, while surveys for more than 25,000 tenements are partially completed and are expected to be finalised in the coming days.

Dharavi is one of Asia’s largest slum rehabilitation initiatives.

The redevelopment is being carried out by a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up through a joint venture between the Maharashtra government’s Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and the Adani Group’s Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL), now known as Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL). In this SPV, Adani Properties Private Limited (APPL) holds an 80 per cent stake, while the remaining 20 per cent is held by the SRA.

The gross area of the Dharavi Notified Area is approximately 253.7 hectares.

According to the established criteria for the Dharavi redevelopment, designated as a 'special project,' each eligible resident of Dharavi will receive one rehabilitation unit, regardless of the number of tenements they own.

These units will measure 350 square feet, representing an upgrade from the 300 square feet units provided in other slum redevelopment projects.

Furthermore, residents who are deemed ineligible for rehabilitation within Dharavi will be relocated to rental housing complexes outside the area under a hire-purchase arrangement.

Here are the five locations designated for an affordable rental housing project.

1) Mother Dairy land in Mumbai's Kurla

The Maharashtra government has allocated 21 acres of land to Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL) to house ineligible tenants. NMDPL took possession of the land in February 2025.

The distance between Dharavi and the Kurla site is around 15 km.

2) Salt pan land in the Mulund area of Mumbai

The Maharashtra government has allocated 58 acres of salt pan land in Mumbai's Mulund area for housing ineligible tenants. In April 2025, NMDPL took possession of 42 acres out of the 58 acres.

The distance between Dharavi and the Mulund site is around 22 km.

3) Deonar dumping ground

Mumbai's oldest landfill, the Deonar dumping ground, is being cleared to make way for a few residents ineligible for free housing under the Dharavi redevelopment project. Approximately 124 acres have been allocated for housing tenements. However, possession of the land is pending.

The distance between Dharavi and the Deonar site is around 12 km.

4) Near Aksa Beach, Malad

The Maharashtra government has allocated 140 acres near Aksa Beach in the Malad area of Mumbai for housing the ineligible residents of Dharavi. The possession of the land parcel is pending.

The distance between Dharavi and the Aksa site is over 25 km.

5) Arthur Salt Work Land, Kanjurmarg

The Maharashtra government has allocated 120 acres of salt pan land in the eastern suburb of the city, and possession is pending.

The distance between Dharavi and the Arthur site is around 20 km.

6) Jenkins Salt Work Land, off Eastern Express Highway

Additionally, the Maharashtra government has allocated 76 acres of salt pan land off Eastern Express Highway in the eastern suburbs, and possession is pending.

The distance between Dharavi and the Jenkins site is around 20 km.

Overall, 541 acres of land have been allocated for housing ineligible tenants outside of Dharavi.

Meanwhile, in an interaction with PTI Video, Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) CEO SRV Srinivas has said that those who are eligible will get a house free of cost (post-redevelopment) right inside Dharavi while those who are not eligible will get a house inside Mumbai or inside Mumbai Metropolitan Region on a rental basis but they can also purchase the house at a higher price and can become the owner.