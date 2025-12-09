Embassy Developments sells over 450 units worth ₹860 crore at Embassy Greenshore in Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based Embassy Developments Ltd has sold more than 450 units worth approximately ₹860 crore within five days of launching Embassy Greenshore, its new residential project in north Bengaluru, the company stated in a press release. Embassy Developments has sold over 450 units worth about ₹860 crore within five days of launching its Embassy Greenshore project in north Bengaluru, the company said. (File Photo )

The project is inside the 288-acre Embassy Springs township in North Bengaluru. It spans 14 acres with a total saleable area of 1.55 million sq ft and features over 878 2BHK, 3BHK, and 4BHK upper-mid segment apartments.

Phase 1 comprises 700 units across 1.34 million square feet. Located near Kempegowda International Airport and major employment hubs, the development benefits from the larger Embassy Springs ecosystem, which includes green landscapes and the Embassy Academy CBSE school.



“The overwhelming response to Embassy Greenshore reflects a growing desire among homebuyers for homes that offer more – more space, more privacy, more refinement. We have intentionally designed larger formats with expansive living spaces, tucked-away walk-in wardrobes, and marble finishes to deliver a sense of everyday luxury rarely seen at this price point. With a thoughtfully crafted master plan that ensures no homes overlook each other, Embassy Greenshore offers a level of comfort and exclusivity that is genuinely new for this micro-market. Phase 2 of the project, consisting of a premium tower, will be launched by January 2026,” Reeza Sebastian Karimpanal, Chief Revenue Officer, Residential at Embassy Developments Ltd., said.

Going forward, Embassy Developments plans to launch six residential projects, totalling nearly ₹10,300 crore, in North Bengaluru. The launches together include 5.6 million sq ft of premium development potential across apartments and villas, the company stated earlier.



According to the statement, it has already secured RERA approval for two of its major upcoming projects, Embassy Greenshore and Embassy Verde Phase II, both located within the 288-acre integrated township of Embassy Springs. Greenshore will feature over 800 spacious 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments, offering larger layouts and upgraded specifications.

“Another key launch planned for FY26 is a new residential development in Hebbal. Located adjacent to the sold-out Embassy Lake Terraces, this 10-acre development will comprise over 600 premium residences in 3 BHK (medium and large) and 4 BHK formats for buyers preferring contemporary and more space-efficient residences,” the company said.