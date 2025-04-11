First phase of Gurugram's Global City will be completed by the end of next year: CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on April 11 said that the first phase of the Global City project being developed in Gurugram as per global standards, will be completed by the end of next year, PTI said in a report. Nayab Singh Saini on April 11 said that the first phase of Gurugram's Global City project will be completed by the end of next year. (@cmohry/X)

He said that the first phase of the project, being developed as per global standards, will be completed by the end of next year.

In the first phase of the project, ₹940 crore is being spent on an area of 587 acres, he said.

Spread across 1,000 acres, provision of mixed-use land has been made in this project including dedicated zones for residential, commercial, hospitality, and educational institutions.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with investors at the Global City project site in Gurugram on April 11.

Saini was quoted as saying by PTI that the project, with an investment of over ₹1 lakh crore, is expected to benefit approximately 16 lakh people. Once completed, it will generate around five lakh employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister said that to ensure a reliable water supply for the city, a Mass Balancing Reservoir with a capacity of 350 million litres will be constructed over 18 acres. This reservoir will serve both functional and aesthetic purposes, acting as a major water storage facility while also enhancing the visual appeal of the city.