Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

First phase of Gurugram's Global City will be completed by the end of next year: CM Saini

ByHT Real Estate News
Apr 11, 2025 08:50 PM IST

In the first phase of the Gurugram's Global City project, ₹940 crore is being spent on an area of 587 acres, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini has said 

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on April 11 said that the first phase of the Global City project being developed in Gurugram as per global standards, will be completed by the end of next year, PTI said in a report.

Nayab Singh Saini on April 11 said that the first phase of Gurugram's Global City project will be completed by the end of next year. (@cmohry/X)
Nayab Singh Saini on April 11 said that the first phase of Gurugram's Global City project will be completed by the end of next year. (@cmohry/X)

He said that the first phase of the project, being developed as per global standards, will be completed by the end of next year.

In the first phase of the project, 940 crore is being spent on an area of 587 acres, he said.

Spread across 1,000 acres, provision of mixed-use land has been made in this project including dedicated zones for residential, commercial, hospitality, and educational institutions.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with investors at the Global City project site in Gurugram on April 11.

Saini was quoted as saying by PTI that the project, with an investment of over 1 lakh crore, is expected to benefit approximately 16 lakh people. Once completed, it will generate around five lakh employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister said that to ensure a reliable water supply for the city, a Mass Balancing Reservoir with a capacity of 350 million litres will be constructed over 18 acres. This reservoir will serve both functional and aesthetic purposes, acting as a major water storage facility while also enhancing the visual appeal of the city.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / First phase of Gurugram's Global City will be completed by the end of next year: CM Saini
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On