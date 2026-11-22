JK Urbanscapes Developers Ltd, formerly known as J K Cotton Ltd, plans to monetise its historic land bank by developing a real estate portfolio with an estimated topline of over ₹4,400 crore and building six hotels with an investment of nearly ₹1000 crore. Its hospitality portfolio is expected to comprise around 650 keys. JK Urbanscapes Developers Ltd plans to monetise its historic land bank by developing a real estate portfolio with an estimated topline of over ₹4,400 crore (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash) more

JK Urbanscapes chairman and managing director Abhishek Singhania said the company was renamed in 2022 as part of a strategic shift towards developing real estate and hospitality projects across major Tier I and Tier II cities. The company has a land bank in Kanpur and several other cities, with real estate projects carrying an estimated revenue potential of ₹4,400 crore, he said.

JK Urbanscapes has completed Emerald Garden, a 25-acre township in Kanpur, and is developing another 90-acre township, Emerald Gulistan, in the city. Both projects are being developed in partnership with a local company.

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The company is also nearing completion of a senior living project in Gurugram, being developed in partnership with Pioneer Urban. The project is likely to be handed over next year. It has land banks in West Bengal, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Plans for Kanpur include the city’s first branded residences As part of its real estate expansion plans, JK Urbanscapes will develop JK Vera, a 50-acre mixed-use township on the site of its historic cotton mill land in Kanpur. In the first phase, the company plans to develop a 150-key Taj hotel and Taj Residences, which it describes as Kanpur’s first branded residences.

The residential component will comprise 14 units, priced between ₹10 crore and ₹12 crore each. The phase will also include a 100-key Ginger hotel, 1.6 lakh sq ft of office space and high-street retail. In subsequent phases, the company plans to develop a mix of high-rise and low-rise residential properties, Singhania told reporters.

Beyond Kanpur, JK Urbanscapes is exploring development opportunities on its 35-acre land parcel in Kota, Rajasthan, and a 37-acre parcel in Rishra, West Bengal.

Exuding confidence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, Singhania said that "Since establishing the business, we have sought out opportunities where location, concept and long-term value come together, and developed them with the right partners and disciplined execution. Our portfolio today spans different asset classes and destinations, from urban redevelopment and residential communities to hospitality and destination-led projects."

Hospitality portfolio: JK Urbanscapes explores hotel projects in Rishikesh, Jaipur and Kota JK Urbanscapes Developers Ltd (JKUDL), a member of the JK Organisation, is developing a hospitality portfolio with an estimated investment of nearly ₹965 crore across five states: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and West Bengal. The portfolio spans metropolitan, leisure, pilgrimage and heritage destinations and is expected to comprise approximately 650 keys across six projects.

Maneesh Mansingka, joint managing director of JK Urbanscapes Developers, said the company is developing hotels in Kanpur, Bodh Gaya, Mussoorie, Darjeeling and Dehradun.

The projects are at different stages of planning and execution and are being developed in partnership with established hospitality operators, including Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) and Minor Hotels.

The portfolio includes the 78-key Bodhi IHCL SeleQtions in Bodh Gaya, the proposed 41-key Kamla Castle IHCL SeleQtions in Mussoorie, a 70-key Anantara Retreat in the Darjeeling hills, and a 200-key hotel and residences project in Dehradun.

JK Urbanscapes is also exploring hotel projects in Rishikesh, Jaipur and Kota. Through partnerships with established hospitality operators, including IHCL and Minor Hotels under its Anantara brand, the company aims to combine hospitality expertise with developments tailored to the character and demand drivers of each destination, the company said.

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