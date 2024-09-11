NAREDCO urges government to take action on aviation constraints impacting real estate sector

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), an apex real estate body under the aegis of ministry of housing and urban affairs, has submitted recommendations to the government aimed at resolving regulatory challenges, especially concerning height restrictions imposed by aviation regulations, that hinder real estate development in major cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata. Naredco has submitted recommendations to the government that include relocating aviation facilities and extending shielding benefits to buildings. (Representational photo)

These recommendations were discussed during a recent meeting with a Joint Working Group, which included an Expert Committee led by Fali Major.

"The height restrictions imposed by aviation regulations have significantly constrained real estate development in urban areas. Our recommendations are designed to unlock the potential of these cities while maintaining safety standards," said G Hari Babu, national president of NAREDCO.

Among the key points presented were the relocation of certain aviation facilities, such as HF Transmitter (Tx) and Receiver (Rx) stations, outside of main city areas. This would allow for taller buildings in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata without compromising the quality of HF signals. NAREDCO also recommended extending shielding benefits—currently applicable only to natural terrains—to include buildings and other structures, thereby facilitating taller constructions in specific areas.

The council suggested that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) use more accurate contour data when determining areas eligible for shielding benefits, as the current data has a high margin of error.

Additionally, NAREDCO proposed conducting aeronautical studies to resolve legal issues without the immediate need for demolishing existing buildings, offering a more practical and less disruptive solution. Another recommendation focused on making existing regulations more flexible concerning the location of approach surfaces when the runway threshold is displaced due to obstacles, it said in a statement.

NAREDCO also reminded the government of two previously accepted recommendations that are yet to be implemented. These include allowing a 0.5-meter vertical height tolerance during construction and redesigning approach and landing procedures to reflect this change.

Other issues that need to be addressed

Other important issues discussed included revising how height restrictions are calculated near airports, extending the validity of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) affected by the pandemic, and clarifying new regulations related to aerodrome obstacle surfaces, said the statement.

"For real estate to thrive in our cities, it's crucial that we address these regulatory challenges. We look forward to working closely with the government to implement these changes, ensuring that urban development can continue in a safe and sustainable manner," Babu added.