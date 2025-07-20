North Goa villa prices stabilise amid oversupply and cautious buyer sentiment: Savills India

The average capital values of villas in North Goa have stabilised after a sharp surge in the last three years, primarily due to an oversupply of both newly launched and resale units, according to a report by Savills India. This excess inventory largely driven by investors exiting the market combined with tempered buyer sentiment, has halted the steep price rise seen earlier, it noted. Goa real estate market: Average villa prices in North Goa have stabilised after a sharp rise over the past three years, according to a report by Savills India. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

“Average villa capital values in North Goa remained flat on a half-yearly basis, following an approximate 30% surge since 2022,” the report noted.

“This pause is largely due to an oversupply from new project launches and investor-led resale activity, along with cautious buyer sentiment influenced by elevated price levels, macroeconomic uncertainty, and global headwinds such as geopolitical tensions and rising tariffs.”

Looking ahead, Savills India expects limited capital appreciation for North Goa villas through the end of 2025. Prices are likely to remain stable over the next six months, with a potential increase of 5%–10% in the following 12 months, supported by ongoing infrastructure development and gradually improving demand-supply dynamics, the report said.

Having said that, real estate developers continued to buy land parcels executing their expansion plans and building gated villas and townships (integrating senior living/community living in select projects) to address homebuyers’ demand for safety, modern amenities, and a community lifestyle, the report said.

Future outlook and infra development

GMR is planning an Aerocity in Mopa (Goa), which is being conceived as a leisure and hospitality destination, offering scope to develop over 20 hotels and more than 7,000 hotel rooms. Aerocity is designed as a sub-urban area around the airport and is becoming an important hub for the hospitality industry in the region, attracting growing attention of luxury hotels, high-end hotels, corporate guest houses, long-term rental projects and serviced apartments, the report noted.

Goa’s Mormugao Port, spanning across 9,960 sq. mt., is scheduled to become an eco-friendly, state-of-the-art cruise terminal by October 2025. The new terminal will cater to both domestic and international cruise liners, featuring immigration counters, check-in counters, lounges and duty-free shops. This development aims to position India as a key player in global cruise tourism, it noted.

This is expected to boost Goa’s real estate market as it gets added to the group of Indian cities like Mumbai, Kolkata and Kochi, that are currently offering international cruises, the report said.

Goa’s new Zuari Bridge will host an Eiffel Tower-inspired observatory tower, aimed at transforming the bridge into a global tourist landmark. With amenities such as a revolving restaurant, hotel suites, nightlife, and panoramic viewing decks, the project will boost tourism driven demand for high-end residential developments, especially in the surrounding areas of Panjim and Madgaon, the report noted.

Improved infrastructure and increased visitor footfall are expected to elevate property values and investor interest in nearby residential markets over the next five years, it said.

The growth of infrastructure development in Goa is expected to augur well for the growth of residential real estate. An upcoming 5.2-kilometer six-lane elevated highway in Porvorim is expected to be completed by April 2026. The elevated highway project, when completed, is projected to alleviate traffic congestion on the portion of NH-66 going to Panjim and enhance access to the MOPA airport, it added.