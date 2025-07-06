NPCI inks lease deal with MMRDA for prime 6,000 sq m plot in Mumbai's BKC for 829 crore

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has signed an 80-year lease agreement with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to acquire a 6,019.1 sq m land parcel in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) for ₹829.43 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has signed an 80-year lease agreement with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to acquire a 6,019.1 sq m land parcel in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) for ₹ 829.43 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)( (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) )

The transaction includes the amalgamated plots C-44 and C-48 in G Block of BKC, India’s most expensive commercial district. The lease permits a maximum built-up area of 24,076.4 sq. m. (approximately 2.59 lakh sq. ft.), as per the documents.

According to Propstack, NPCI's board resolution indicates plans to develop an office building with a total built-up area of around 5 lakh sq ft across 16 floors, including four to five levels of basement parking.

Propstack said that given that the current plot offers only about 2.59 lakh square feet of development potential, NPCI may need to acquire additional Floor Space Index (FSI) to realise its proposed project size.

According to the documents, NPCI wrote to MMRDA in August 2024 requesting the authority to allot them land in BKC.

What are NPCI’s plans?

As per media reports, NPCI intends to set up a research and development (R&D) centre in BKC as part of its broader global expansion strategy.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has allocated a plot to NPCI in Mumbai's BKC. The company is building about a 5000 capacity R and D centre, a media report had quoted NPCI’s CEO Dilip Asbe as saying in February this year.

According to another report published in the Free Press Journal, the MMRDA had granted administrative approval in September 2024 for the construction of an office for the NPCI at BKC.

As per the Free Press Journal report, the decision was taken as part of the broader vision to develop the Mumbai Metropolitan Region into a global economic hub. The Authority gave administrative approval for the formation of a dedicated ‘Project Implementation Unit’ and a ‘Business Development Cell’ to execute the region's economic Master Plan.

BKC is Mumbai’s central business district (CBD) and a prime hub for the Banking and Financial Services Industry (BFSI) sector and Fortune 500 companies.