Olive by Embassy announces two hotel properties in Pune's Baner and Wakad, having a total of 78 rooms

Olive by Embassy, the tech-led hospitality brand of Embassy Group, announced on February 2 its entry into Pune with the launch of two hotel properties, including Olive Hotel Baner, with 48 keys, and Olive Hotel Wakad, with 30 keys.

The company said that the properties are strategically positioned in Pune's prime business-lifestyle micro-markets. These hotels target the city's booming IT corridors, corporate hubs, and growing residential catchments.

According to the company, the dual debut marks a pivotal step in Olive's aggressive expansion across India's top metros.

Pune, with Hinjewadi as India's largest IT hub, rapid infrastructure growth, and surging business travel, represents a high-potential market for tech-enabled, efficient hospitality, the company said in a statement.

'Pune is a powerhouse of innovation and enterprise, driving demand for smart accommodation that matches the pace of its professionals," said Kahraman Yigit, CEO and Co-founder, Olive by Embassy.

"Olive Hotel Baner and Wakad deliver seamless access to IT parks, corporate offices, and lifestyle destinations, powered by our signature AI-driven model. This launch strengthens our metro footprint while scaling for Pune's next growth phase," he said.

According to the company, Olive Hotel Baner is nestled in the established Baner area and blends corporate accessibility with vibrant social infrastructure. Olive Hotel Wakad, perfectly positioned in high-demand Wakad for Hinjewadi commuters and long-stay guests, offers immediate access to Westgate Business Park and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Pune plans The company said that Pune anchors Olive's West India growth, targeting 40+ hotels and 1200+ keys by 2030 in high-growth corridors like Hinjewadi, Pimpri Chinchwad, Hadapsar, Kalyani Nagar, MG Road, Viman Nagar, and Koregaon Park.

According to the company, nationally, Olive aims for 100+ new locations in 2026, building on its Bengaluru, Mysore, Chikmagalur, Vijayawada, and now Pune network. The recent launches include Open Hotels (the world's first remote AI operator) and a Hilton partnership for 150 Spark hotels.