Putting your flat on rent in another city? Get a property manager

Being a long-distance landlord can be tough. Living far away means you can’t always ensure if tenants are following lease terms or if your broker is actually working in your best interests. And in case of a maintenance emergence you can’t just zoom over to assess the damage to your property. Let alone the unending paperwork and tapping on obligated relatives to go over for that regular inspection.

So far you had to go through the rigmarole of managing your faraway home yourself. Now you can actually hire a property management agency to do the work for you. A property manager is more than just a broker or caretaker of your property and performs a whole gamut of functions.

Typically, his/her job is to help you with the rental processes – get a vacant property rent-ready, advertise it, shortlist tenants, carry through background checks and finalise the deal, help with rent/utilities collections, keep track of all compliances including repair and maintenance of the property, and even do all your paper work. “Such a professional can be a godsend, and actually add value to your property and leverage your investment,” says Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman, Anarock property consultants. “But choosing the right property manager is key and the hiring process requires a certain degree of due diligence.”

WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR

The first thing to keep in mind would be to evaluate the real estate portfolio and market reputation of the manager. In India, since residential property management is still in its early stages, one should only hire the services of the most reputed players.

Yuvraj Jayasheelan, an IT professional living in Bengaluru’s Whitefield neighborhood, decided to hire the services of Nestaway, a property management company, after working with them on a trial basis for his rental property in another part of Bengaluru. “I have worked with multiple brokers and other rental-listing agencies but their responsibility ends once the tenant is finalized,” he says. “Property management, on the other hand, provides you end-to-end service, including carrying out sundry chores like cleaning, plumbing, tending to electrical issues, tenant complaints and even society associations.”

“So before you hire a property manager, make sure to list down your expectations and ensure that all services desired by you are covered in your contract,” says Kumar. It’s advisable to consult a lawyer before signing any contract with a property management company to ensure that you get a fair deal.

“Even if this is a hands-off approach to managing your property, make sure you are getting timely updates,” says Ismail Khan, senior vice president - business, Nestaway Technologies, which started in 2015 in Bengaluru and now has operations in 13 different cities in India. At Nestaway clients are updated in real-time about any activity that is carried out on the property through their dedicated owner application. Generally, firms assign property managers to act as the single point of contact between the owner and the tenant for this purpose.

MONEY MATTERS

“The second thing to do before engaging with a property management firm is to create a fund for repairs and maintenance,” says Dinesh Wadehra, managing director, property and asset management, JLL India. “Property managers must be transparent about maintenance and you shouldn’t end up paying more than the actual cost of repair.” A quick check with any local vendor can help you verify costs. It is also advisable that a landlord consults with an insurance broker before he signs the deal.

Another key factor to predefine is the fee being charged by property managers. This typically ranges between 5 to 20 percent of the monthly rental value.

Since the residential rental yield is so low in India, the services come at very reasonable costs compared to the property value. “So, instead of trying to find the cheapest service, it is important to find one you can trust, says Sapna Chandiramani, co-founder and director, Property Angel, a property management firm with operations in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

“Apart from this, any other service requests will be charged either to the owner or the tenant, based on the agreement.” says Khan. The charges will be pre-approved by either of the party and are up to market standards,”

BUILDING TRUST

“Initially we were not too clear on the difference between pure brokerage and the more comprehensive suite of management services,” says Ashish Sabrawal, a resident of Singapore with rental properties in Bengaluru. “But now, I don’t think much about my property and just enjoy the monthly rent.” The key to trusting your property managers is understanding their systems and processes.

“One of the areas landlords should steer clear off is micro-managing the service provider and holding the controls at every level of maintenance and day-to-day activities,” says Khan. The biggest mistake customers often do is that they think of cutting corners on essentials of compliance and health and safety standards. ”This may put them in problems at a later stage. Hence, the decisions should not be driven purely on costs involved.”

“Some owners like to be very hands on and guide the team on what to do and that may backfire as the regular process may be compromised to adhere to the specific owner’s needs,” adds Chandiramani.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 18:11 IST