Sunteck Realty Ltd marks UAE debut; unveils location of 2.5-acre plot for ultra-luxury towers in Dubai

Sunteck Realty Ltd on November 24 announced its entry into the UAE market through Sunteck International, and unveiled the location of its first project, a 2.5-acre land parcel in Downtown Dubai, where it plans to launch two ultra-luxury residential towers.

The company is looking to launch projects with a GDV of over AED 15 billion over the next three years, of which this inaugural ultra-luxury flagship development accounts for AED 5 billion, the company said.

Sunteck International will spearhead the group’s UAE expansion, starting with its ultra-luxury project in Downtown Dubai, situated adjacent to the Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall.

“The flagship Downtown Dubai project, estimated at AED 5 billion in GDV, will be developed in partnership with MAS, as its strategic partner. Our focus right now is on ensuring that the inaugural project reflects the highest expression of ultra-luxury living, about which more information will be revealed,” Kamal Khetan, chairman and managing director, Sunteck Realty Ltd told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

“We will be utilizing the cashflow surplus generated from this project to expand in the region. We are extremely bullish about the market. We are targeting HNIs drawn to Dubai for its growth, infrastructure, and lifestyle. At Sunteck, we wanted another geographic extension, and there is no better market than this. Sunteck International will anchor the group’s UAE expansion strategy,” said Khetan.

“The project is expected to comprise two towers on a 2.5-acre plot located in the Burj Khalifa Community, the last plot of Dubai Downtown, located next to the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa,” he said, adding that the approvals are currently in process.

“Among the world’s greatest luxury capitals including New York, London, Miami and Singapore, Dubai stood out as the unequivocal choice for our international debut. Few cities have demonstrated such a decisive, sustained rise in luxury real estate. A, investor-friendly policies, global connectivity, best-in-class infrastructure, tax-efficient environment and an unmatched concentration of ultra-high-net-worth residents have transformed Dubai into the world’s most future-ready luxury market,” he said.

“As an ultra-luxury, future-first developer, Dubai offers what no other city does: the perfect intersection of architectural ambition, economic stability, and a globally sophisticated consumer. It wasn’t simply an attractive market, but the only market that matched our aspirations. Our location is one of the most-sought after addresses in the world and we are here to break the ceiling of what ultra-luxury can mean, creating spaces that transcend what exists today,” he said.

By unveiling the land first, rather than a full project showcase, as is common in the market, the company said it aims to let the location speak for itself.

In a market where launches typically revolve around fully envisioned towers, elaborate masterplans, and rendered skylines, Sunteck International’s plot-first reveal stands out. It reflects the Group’s confidence in the exclusivity and long-term value of one of the last remaining development opportunities in Downtown Dubai. The moment also marks a significant milestone for the Mumbai-based real estate major as it begins its international journey in a city globally known for shaping the future of luxury living, the company said in a statement.

The developer has also partnered with globally renowned firms, including HBA London for interior direction and JTP for architectural strategy and design. The project will feature branded residences in collaboration with leading global hospitality brands, with further details to be announced in the coming weeks.

UAE continues to lead the global list of Millionaire Migration, with a net flow of over 9800 millionaires moving to the country in 2025, according to Henley & Partners.

Sunteck Realty, the listed real estate firm, has a portfolio of over 50 million sq. ft. across 32 projects in Mumbai. Of these, 80% are residential and 20% are commercial and retail and a GDV of more than $5 billion.