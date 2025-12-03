Tribeca Developers launches new vertical focused on plotted developments, branded villas and hospitality

Tribeca Developers, India's licensed partner of the Trump Organization, on December 3 announced the launch of Tribeca Estates, a new business vertical focused on premium plotted developments, branded villas, and hospitality-led real estate. The company said five deals are currently under negotiation, covering more than 300 acres along the Mumbai–Pune corridor. Tribeca Developers has announced the launch of Tribeca Estates, a new business vertical focused on premium plotted developments, branded villas, and hospitality-led real estate. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

“With five deals already under negotiation covering more than 300 acres across the Mumbai-Pune corridor, Tribeca Estates is gearing up for a strong market debut,” the company said.

Tribeca Estates will bring the brand’s signature design-first philosophy to large-format developments, combining the emotional pull of land ownership with the aspiration of curated living experiences. The new vertical will offer buyers a chance to build their own homes within master-planned environments, while also opening up new avenues for hospitality partnerships and lifestyle-led formats, the company said in a statement.

“Land is the most permanent asset a family can own – and yet, the plotted space has lacked imagination and trust,” said Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca. “With Tribeca Estates, we are bringing the same level of design innovation, execution quality, and credibility that defined our trophy residential portfolio into a segment that has long been underserved. We’re not just selling plots. We’re enabling people to build a legacy.”

“This is a transformational opportunity,” said Dharam Mehta, Managing Partner, Tribeca Estates. “There is a massive demand for trusted, design-forward land development in India. Our goal is to elevate the category by offering beautifully planned communities that combine the flexibility of land ownership with the aesthetic and service standards of luxury real estate.”

A surge of demand for low‑density living has infused the plotted‑land market. One industry body notes that 62% of urban homebuyers now prioritize larger open‑space homes, while a 48% share point to low‑density formats as a deciding factor, the statement said.

Also Read: Tribeca Developers plans ₹7,000 crore investment for four more Trump-branded projects in India

Tribeca Developers has a portfolio of 13 projects spanning 14 million square feet and valued at more than ₹16,000 crore, the company is rapidly expanding, projecting ₹2,000 crore in sales for FY ’25 and targeting ₹3,500 crore in FY ’26.

Also Read: Tribeca Developers repays ₹200 crore HDFC Capital loan for its Mumbai project



Among its achievements, Tribeca has built the world’s largest rooftop terrace, nearly 3 acres in size, and is the largest developer of branded residences in India. It also holds the distinction of being the largest developer of Trump-branded properties globally, second only to the Trump Organization itself, the company said.