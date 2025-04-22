World Earth Day 2025: Environmental experts highlight planning as essential for sustainable urban development

As the world observes Earth Day, environmental experts call for stricter enforcement of sustainability standards in India’s real estate sector. They cite growing concerns over unchecked urban sprawl and its impact on natural ecosystems. As the world observes Earth Day, environmental experts call for stricter enforcement of sustainability standards in India’s real estate sector. They cite growing concerns over unchecked urban sprawl and its impact on natural ecosystems. (Representational Image)(File Photo )

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath recently sparked a debate by suggesting that property prices should be linked to air quality. "The higher the AQI, the lower the real estate prices should be," he posted on X, raising important questions about the intersection of environmental factors and real estate values.

“Real estate development must comply with environmental regulations,” said Akash Vashisht, an environmental advocate, in a conversation with HT.com. He stressed that townships and apartment complexes should only be built in properly designated and planned zones. “There’s no point in developing a township without the necessary approvals. Planning conditions aren’t meant to hinder development—they ensure a better quality of life for future residents.”

Over the years, key environmental rulings and regulatory directives have significantly shaped India's real estate sector, influencing how residential and commercial projects are planned, approved, and executed.

Here’s a look at some environmental orders issued by the NGT.

Act against projects violating environmental laws: NGT tells Greater Noida Authority

In April, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) instructed the Greater Noida authority to identify and take decisive action against all construction projects within its jurisdiction flouting environmental regulations.

The direction came in response to a petition filed in March 2024 by environmental activist and former municipal corporator Rajendra Tyagi, who flagged large-scale unauthorised construction activities across 56 villages along the GT Road in the Chhapraula region of Greater Noida.

The plea alleges that numerous residential, commercial, and other developments are underway in Noida and Greater Noida without the requisite environmental clearances.

The authority told the bench that it would conduct spot verifications and initiate necessary steps against any projects found breaching environmental guidelines. “The authority will identify all ongoing projects within its jurisdiction and take appropriate action. A comprehensive report will be filed before the next hearing,” the Greater Noida authority's counsel stated.

Bengaluru residents face eviction as NGT orders demolition of encroaching properties

Residents of Bengaluru face the threat of eviction following a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order to demolish properties encroaching on a stormwater drain. In February, the NGT directed authorities to issue notices for removing 63 houses built within the 15-meter buffer zone of a stormwater drain that connects to Hosakerehalli Lake in west Bengaluru, reports said.

This order came after a report by K. Jagadeesh, Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban District, which was based on an inspection by the Bangalore South taluk tahsildar. The inspection revealed several structures violating the mandated buffer zone around the tertiary drain linked to Hosakerehalli Lake.

The southern bench of the NGT, consisting of Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, reviewed the findings and directed the issuance of eviction notices to the identified encroachers, in accordance with environmental regulations governing stormwater drain buffer zones.

Over 200 real estate projects in Mumbai are in limbo following NGT order

Around 200 Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) real estate projects were put on hold due to a National Green Tribunal (NGT) ruling. The order mandates that projects within a 5-km radius of eco-sensitive zones must obtain environmental clearance from the central government, rather than state agencies.

The order, delivered on August 9 and applicable nationwide, affects projects with a built-up area of more than 20,000 sq m and located within 5 km of eco-sensitive zones, wildlife sanctuaries, or critically polluted areas.

In the MMR, the ruling has stalled projects around the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali, the Flamingo bird sanctuaries in Thane and Navi Mumbai, and the Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Vasai-Virar.

“When we approach the state agencies for clearances, they say they have no authority to grant approvals following the NGT order. The central agencies, on the other hand, have not received any guidelines on how to process the files. There is no clarity and no system in place,” said Hari Babu, national president of the realty developers’ body, National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), speaking on the matter.