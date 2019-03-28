Actor Vishal injured while shooting a chase sequence in Turkey. See pics

Popular Tamil actor Vishal, who recently got engaged to Anisha Reddy, was severely injured while shooting for a chase sequence for filmmaker Sundar C’s upcoming project. The accident occurred while Vishal was filming an action-packed chase sequence involving a four-wheeler bike in Cappadocia, Turkey.

Vishal was shooting for an action scene in Turkey when the accident happened.

According to a statement released by the makers, Vishal was tossed along with his bike when he took an unexpected turn, much to the shock of the entire team. Following the accident, Vishal had to be immediately rushed to the hospital where he had to be treated for a severe injury on his leg.

The film is produced on a big budget by R Ravindran of Trident Arts. Tamannaah Bhatia and Aishwarya Lakshmi are playing female lead leads in the film. It has 50-day shooting schedule planned in Turkey.

Also read | Soni Razdan on Alia Bhatt’s relationship with Ranbir Kapoor: ‘I’m just happy if she is happy’

The film marks Aishwarya’s Tamil debut. In September last year, speaking to Times of India, she had said: “I play a lovable, family-girl type of role in the film. I’ve been waiting for a sweet role like this to debut in Tamil, and I’m glad to be debuting with Sundar C sir’s film.

The principal shooting of the film, which marks the third collaboration of Vishal and Sundar C, commenced last week in Turkey. Actor Jagapathi Babu, who has predominantly worked in Telugu films and was last seen in Ajith’s Viswasam, has been roped in to play the antagonist. Vishal currently awaits the release of Tamil actioner Ayogya, the remake of Telugu film Temper. He plays a cop in the film, which also stars Raashi Khanna.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 16:10 IST