Adangamaru trailer: Jayam Ravi is the rogue cop out for revenge. Watch video

Actor Jayam Ravi will don the khakhi once again after his 2017 movie Bogan. He shared the trailer for his upcoming film Adanga Maru on Wednesday.

In this movie, Ravi will play a cop who turns rogue after dealing with red tape bureaucracy and corruption among his colleagues. He sees people suffering and takes the law in his own hands as a civilian. Underneath it all, there is not just a sense of vigilante justice but also of revenge.

A reporter asks Ravi’s character, “The crime rate in the city is has increased, but what are the policemen doing?” He replies, “Sattam than kadamaiyai seiyyum” (The law will perform its duty). This seems to be his sentiment about his profession, but everything changes.

Raashi Khanna plays the female lead in the film while Sampathraj, Munish Kanth, Pon Vannan, Subbu Panju, and more play supporting roles. The film is directed by Karthik Thangavel and the music for the film is composed by Sam CS.

The film is produced by Anand Joy and Sujatha Vijayakumar and is expected to release in November.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 14:12 IST