After Dear Comrade, Vijay Deverakonda joins hands with Puri Jagannadh

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:51 IST

In what can be best described as an unexpected collaboration, actor Vijay Deverakonda is teaming up with filmmaker Puri Jagannadh for a new project which was announced on Monday.

Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter and wrote: “WOWWWW @TheDeverakonda and @purijagan COMBO will be RED HOT .. it will BURN the BOXOFFICE..Congrats to @Charmmeofficial for being so amazingly ISSMART.”

WOWWWW @TheDeverakonda and @purijagan COMBO will be RED HOT .. it will BURN the BOXOFFICE..Congrats to @Charmmeofficial for being so amazingly ISSMART 💐💐💐 https://t.co/cGYOiXoUXw — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 12, 2019

Puri Jagannadh, an erstwhile associate of Varma, is known for films such as Pokkiri, Businessman and Temper. He even directed the Hindi film Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap featuring Amitabh Bachchan.

The film, which is expected to go on the floors towards the end of this year, will be jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh and his partner Charmee Kaur. More details about the project are still awaited. However, reliable sources have confirmed that Mani Sharma has been signed to compose music for the film.

Meanwhile, Vijay will complete two pending projects – a yet-untitled film with director Kranthi Madhav and Hero before he joins the sets of this project.

Vijay’s last release was Dear Comrade, in which he played a student leader who falls in love with a state-level cricket player. The film, despite releasing amid major hype in four languages, turned out to be a disappointment after registering big numbers in the opening weekend.

After delivering two blockbusters last year in the form of Taxiwaala and Geetha Govindam; Vijay is looking to add one more hit to his credit this year. Following the debacle of Dear Comrade, he’s pinned high hopes on his next film.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 15:51 IST