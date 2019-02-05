AR Rahman on Thalapathy 63: I haven’t worked on this genre in south India

Actor Vijay, last seen playing a corporate monster in AR Murugadoss’s Sarkar, is all set to essay the role of a coach in his next outing with director Atlee. The film, currently dubbed as Thalapathy 63, is being produced by AGS Entertainment.

The project, which marks the third project together of Vijay and AR Rahman after Mersal and Sarkar, will also be the first time the Oscar-winning composer will be working on a sports-based film in the south. In his latest interview to popular Tamil portal Indiaglitz, Rahman said that he hasn’t worked on the project’s genre in south.

“I have done this genre in Hollywood but this would be the first time in south India. Atlee is a fan of my films like Lagaan and Pele. He’s heard these soundtracks and he is musically very passionate. I enjoy working with such director who gets involved in music composing,” Rahman said.

The reference of Lagaan and Pele has sent Vijay’s fans into excitement. It’s worth mentioning that the makers had revealed that the film will deal with a first-of-its-kind genre at the time film’s announcement. Over the last few weeks, there have been rumours that Vijay will undergo special physical training to play the role of a coach. Some reports claim that he plays the coach of a women’s soccer team and the makers have already finalised 16 female actors.

Nayanthara plays the leading lady opposite Vijay. The film, gearing up for grand release this Diwali, also stars Yogi Babu, Kathir and Vivek in crucial roles.

