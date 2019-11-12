e-paper
Bigil beats Rajinikanth’s Enthiran to emerge as 5th highest grossing south Indian film

Bigil has made Rs 286 crore approximately and with it, actor Vijay has delivered a hat-rick of Rs 250 crore grossers after Mersal and Sarkar.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 12, 2019 14:47 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Vijay starrer Bigil has beaten Rajinikanth's Enthiran's lifetime gross earnings.
Vijay starrer Bigil has beaten Rajinikanth’s Enthiran’s lifetime gross earnings.
         

Vijay’s Bigil has beaten the lifetime gross earnings of Rajinikanth’s Enthiran globally to emerge as the fifth highest grossing south Indian film with worldwide gross of Rs 286 crore approximately.

According to a report by box office tracking portal Cinetrak, Bigil has grossed a whopping Rs 286.80 crore in 17 days since its release and has surpassed the lifetime gross of Enthiran (Rs 285.83 crore). The report further added that the top five south Indian worldwide grossers are Baahubali: The Conclusion (Rs 1737.68 crore), 2.0 (Rs 615.74 crore), Baahubali: The Beginning (Rs 565.34 crore) and Saaho (Rs 407.65 crore). Bigil is currently at fifth place with gross earnings of Rs 286.80 crore.

Bigil, as per the report, has done exceptionally well outside India as well in many key places. In France, it is the highest grossing south Indian film with over 34,000 admissions. In Singapore, it is Vijay’s second film after Mersal to touch SGD $1.5 million (Rs 7.89 crore approx) mark. It is the third biggest grossing Indian film in Malaysia with MYR 12.5 million (Rs 21.5 crore approx) and is set to go past Rajinikanth’s Kabali soon.

Globally, Bigil has minted around $12.65 million or Rs 89.65 crore. Here’s the territory-wise breakup, according to Cinetrak report.

North America: $1.625 million
Malaysia: $3.01 million
Gulf: $2.68 million
Oceania: $0.385 million
Singapore: $1.12 million
Sri Lanka: $1.35 million
Africa & Rest: $0.33 million

Last week, Bigil dethroned Rajinikanth’s Petta at Tamil Nadu box office to emerge as the biggest Tamil grosser of the year. It is worth mentioning that Vijay now has three Rs 250 crore grossers to his credit. With Bigil, Vijay has registered a hat-trick of Rs 250 crore grossers after Mersal and Sarkar.

Directed by Atlee, Bigil stars Vijay in dual roles and he’s seen essaying an aged gangster and a football coach of a women’s football team. Vijay plays a player turned coach after he’s forced to stop playing courtesy an incident involving his gangster father.

