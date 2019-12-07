Dhanush’s Rowdy Baby song becomes YouTube’s most viewed video of 2019

regional-movies

The hit number Rowdy Baby from Dhanush’s Maari 2 has emerged as the top trending video of the year, according to YouTube. The video-sharing platform has unveiled the top videos of 2019 via YouTube Rewind. Rowdy Baby, written and crooned by Dhanush along with Dhee, has grabbed the first spot on the list.

Globally, Rowdy Baby is the 7th most viewed video with over 715 million views. This is the first time a Tamil song has featured in the top 10 lists of most-viewed video songs.

Rowdy Baby was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja while it was choreographed by Prabhudeva. The song also featured Sai Pallavi, who played the leading lady in the film.

Directed by Balaji Mohan, Maari 2 also featured Tovino Thomas, Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar and Krishna in key roles. Unlike the first part, the sequel failed to click at the box-office. However, audiences lapped up Rowdy Baby song which was extremely well received in theatres. The other list of YouTube top trending music videos in India includes Vaaste by Dhvani Bhanushali, Coca Cola and Dheeme Dheeme by singer Tony Kakkar, Ve Maahi by Arijit Singh, and Punjabi chartbusters Lehanga and Coka.

Dhanush had two releases this year. His first release was Asuran, in which he played dual roles and was seen for the first time playing a much elder character. His second release of the year was Gautham Vasudev Menon directed action-thriller Enai Noki Paayum Thota, which ended up as a box-office dud.

Dhanush currently awaits the release of upcoming Tamil film Pataas. Interestingly, he has essayed dual roles in Durai Senthil Kumar directed Pataas as well. The film also stars Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada as the leading ladies. If everything goes as planned, Dhanush will commence work on Ranjhanaa 2 next year with Anand L Rai. The sequel will also star Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady.

