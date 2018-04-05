First dialogue promo from Naa Peru Surya to be out on Allu Arjun’s birthday

Allu Arjun’s patriotic action drama Naa Peru Surya is gearing up for a grand release on May 4. Its makers on Wednesday announced that a promo of the first dialogue from the film will be released on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday on April 8.

Popular writer Vakkantham Vamsi, known for his hit films such as Kick and Temper, makes his directorial debut with the film. Apparently, Vamsi was supposed to make his directorial debut nearly two years ago when a leading star promised to work with him. Unfortunately, the project never took off and Vamsi had to wait, hoping things would magically fall in place. They didn’t and he was shattered. Finally, when he pitched the story to Arjun, he immediately agreed to do the film.

In Naa Peru Surya, Arjun plays a military officer with serious anger issues. The role required Arjun to shed weight and he worked with a US-based trainer for close to a month to achieve the desired look. The shooting will be wrapped up in a couple of weeks.

The film also stars Anu Emmanuel and Tamil actors Arjun and Sarath Kumar in key roles.

Naa Peru Surya was originally planned to be released on April 27. Its release was postponed after the makers of Rajinikanth’s Kaala announced they will release their film on April 27. Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu release was advanced by a week to pave way for Kaala.

