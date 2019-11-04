Gautham Menon’s long-delayed Enai Noki Paayum Thota to release on November 29

regional-movies

Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, who hasn’t had a release in over two years, can finally breathe a sigh of relief as his long-delayed Tamil film Enai Noki Paayum Thota (ENPT) has been finally confirmed to release on November 29. The film, which has been lying in the cans for reasons unknown, stars Dhanush and Megha Akash in lead roles.

Producer Isari Ganesh of Vels International Films will release Enai Noki Paayum Thota via his banner, according a new poster that has been unveiled. Via a tweet, Gautham thanked Ganesh for coming on board to release ENPT and helping him realize his vision.

Amidst rumours that the film has been embroiled in a financial mess, there were also reports that Gautham and Dhanush fell out, causing the delay in the release. Not long ago, in a press interaction, Dhanush clarified the delay in the film’s release is not in his hands. “I’ve shot for the film whenever Gautham sir has asked me to come. It’s not my fault the film hasn’t released yet. It’s not in my hands. As an actor, I’ve completed my duty. I don’t know exactly what’s causing the film’s delay but I hope it releases soon.” Enai Noki Paayum Thota, which also stars Sasikumar and Sunainaa in crucial roles, marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Gautham Menon.

It’s been exciting to film a complete action flick with my hero Varun who’s pulled off some stylish action sequences and is ready to do more. #Joshua Imai pol kaakha..

And this action wouldn’t have been possible without my stunt director Yannick Ben. Thank you team Joshua pic.twitter.com/REa6QjMCcL — Gauthamvasudevmenon (@menongautham) November 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Gautham has confirmed that he has teamed up with actor Varun for his next film, Joshua, which will be bankrolled by Ganesh. “It’s been exciting to film a complete action flick with my hero Varun who’s pulled off some stylish action sequences and is ready to do more. Joshua. And this action wouldn’t have been possible without my stunt director Yannick Ben. Thank you team Joshua,” Gautham tweeted.

There are rumours that Joshua is the same project Gautham had planned as Yohaan with actor Vijay many years ago. However, Gautham has clarified in his tweet that Joshua is not Yohaan. Gautham also confirmed his film Dhruva Natchathiram with Vikram is gearing up for releasing soon. He said 60 days post-production work is currently underway.

