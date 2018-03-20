Hemant Dhome to return to theatre after three years

Actor-director Hemant Dhome turns a year older today, and this is indeed is a very special birthday for him. The actor will be returning to theatre after a gap of three years with a play titled, ‘Gharat Married, Baher Bachelor’, with actor Sanjay Narvekar. Speaking about the play, he says, “I have always been actively involved with theatre and it is my favourite medium. However, in the past three years, I was busy with Baghtos Kay Mujra Kar (2017) and Poshter Girl (2016) and theatre took a back seat. So, this birthday, I decided to give myself the gift of going back to the stage.” The play opens in Dubai, UAE, next month.

Usually, Hemant takes the day off on his birthday and travels with his wife, but this year, he will be rehearsing for the play in the first half of the day. “Every year. we take off to either Goa or Alibaug and relax. This year, I will be working for a few hours and then celebrate with my family and friends. We might extend the birthday celebrations to next month, when we can find the time to travel,” says Hemant, who is also working on his second directorial, Sataracha Salman.

Recalling his childhood birthday parties, Hemant says that his parents would organise a birthday party at home every year until he went to college. Now, it’s his wife, Kshitee Jog, who plans something special. He says, “She comes up with something special every year. And there is always a surprise gift. I am hoping I get something special this year as well.”

Hemant admits that his best birthday was when he had a secret party with his friends behind his parents’ backs. “This was even before Kshitee and I were engaged. We partied with my friends in Pune without telling my parents. I don’t understand why, but there is a weird satisfaction when you party secretly,” he says, laughing.