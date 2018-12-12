I am enjoying this phase: Siddharth Jadhav

Siddharth Jadhav recalls a time when people would wait for days to get his dates and time. The Time Please (2013) actor then saw a lull of two years where he had no work to look forward too. “I would call it a slack. There were projects where I was being approached but then nothing came of it. I directly saw those films, and wasn’t even informed about not being in it.”

However, the Ye Re Ye Re Paisa actor is more than happy to put all of this behind. He is awaiting the release of two big films, Mauli, a Marathi film with Riteish Deshmukh, and Simmba with director Rohit Shetty. “My wife Trupti has been my backbone throughout. She has stood by me like a rock and has pushed me to be positive and hopeful. Today, I am enjoying this phase as an actor,” he says.

Siddharth admits that he has no qualms in asking for work. And, he had approached directed Aditya Sarpotdar for the same. “I knew that I could not just sit and wait for work. So, I called Aditya and that’s how Faster Fene (2017) happened. Then Ye Re Ye Re Paisa has been a game changer and I am grateful to Sanjaydada (Jadhav, director) for that,” he says.

On working with actor Riteish Deshmukh, the Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy (2009) actor shares that the actor taught him the importance of team work. He says, “He is a sweet and positive person. He is a star in his own way and yet he ensured none of us was being overshadowed in the film. He also encouraged us on and off set. These are signs of a genuine actor and a greater person.”

The actor is now looking forward to a more positive year. “I believe that if I am positive and honest, good work will come my way. This is what I am willing to stick by.”

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 13:27 IST