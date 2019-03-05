I can be choosy now: Prarthana Behere

2019 has been quite exciting for actor Prarthana Behere, so far. The Mitwa (2015) actor has already had two releases, Love U Zindagi and ReadyMix, and is awaiting her third film, Ti & Ti, this month. The actor, however, shares that this will be her last release for the year. “I haven’t shot for a film in the past one year, after I got married. These are films that were done before. It was completely coincidental to have three releases in three months,” says Prarthana.

The actor adds that from now on she will be selective of her films and will patiently await a good script. “Honestly, so far, I was taking up films and looking at it as work. Now, I am going to relax and be choosy. This is because now that I am married, it is no longer about my bread and butter. I want to be patient and pick really interesting scripts and roles,” she says.

Her film with Sonalee Kulkarni and Pushkar Jog, is directed by Mrinal Kulkarni and marks her second film with a woman director. “I absolutely believe that a woman director brings out the essence and shades of a woman’s character in a much better way. They tend to understand the ethos of a character and narrative really well. Mrinal ma’am comes with exceptional experience as an actor and director. So, I was really excited and glad to work with her,” she says.

She adds that she could completely relate to her character Sai, in Ti & Ti, because it was around that time that she was engaged and set to be married. “Interestingly, I got engaged before the first schedule and married before the second. So, it was like living the moments twice (smiles). I was able to do justice to the character, as I have had an arranged marriage, too,” she says.

On her forthcoming projects, she adds, “I am not signing any films right now. My husband [Abhishek Jawkar; director] is directing a Hindi web series and a feature film. I will be seen in both. So, as of now I am looking forward to those.”

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 20:52 IST