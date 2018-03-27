I can't be picky every time: Umesh Kamat

Actor Umesh Kamat has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade now. He has a number of films under his belt, and the actor has made sure he often plays different roles. The actor started 2018 on an interesting note with a wacky role in Sanjay Jadhav’s Ye Re Ye Re Paisa (YRYRP). Speaking about what draws him to unique roles, Umesh — currently awaiting the release of Sushrut Bhagwat’s Asehi Ekada Vhave — says, “I have always wanted to experiment and do different things. But you cannot always get roles or offers that fit your criteria. Having said that, acting is my profession; I can’t be picky every time. I have to pick one film a year to keep my career alive. Fortunately, this year has been really exciting so far. First YRYRP happened and now I’m doing Sushrut’s film. So, hopefully, the other projects will also be exciting.”

The Mumbai Time (2016) actor adds that he loves dabbling in films, theatre and television equally, as it helps keep his choices open. “I am extremely passionate about theatre and television. But I definitely won’t do TV or theatre for the sake of it. Yes, I might do an average film a year, but I tend to be more choosy about TV and theatre.”

Recently, Umesh made his first web appearance with his wife and actor Priya Bapat in the form of a chat session conducted by actor Mithila Palkar on a popular web channel. “I am eagerly waiting to do something interesting on the web. I don’t know why people are not approaching me with web content. I am definitely open to it.”