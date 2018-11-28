In Madhuri, I play a completely character different : Virajas Kulkarni

Actor-writer Virajas Kulkarni has an interesting few months lined up. His second film as an actor — Madhuri is ready, his script Ti & Ti will release early next year, and his theatrical venture, Mickey, will be touring soon, too. Son of senior actor-director Mrinal Kulkarni, Virajas made his acting debut earlier this year with Ajay Naik’s Hostel Days. “This year has begun to get exciting as my directorial debut is happening quicker than I imagined. It will happen really soon now, he says.”

“In Madhuri, I play a character completely different than what I am in real life. However, I enjoyed it because of the co-actors, Akshay Kelkar and Sanhita Joshi, and of course, the director Swapna Waghmare Joshi. Also, I get to share screen space with Sonali Kulkarni, who is not only a fabulous actor but also a great human being,” says Virajas.

The actor has worked with his mom on her films and feels blessed to have a mother who knows the industry so well. “People feel that having a mother here made it easy for me to get work. But that’s not true. The only easy part or help that I got was that I could see a film being made up-and-close. I got no other concession.”

On bonding with his mum on films, Virajas adds, “When I moved to Mumbai from Pune, it was just mom and me, as compared to 11 people living in one house in Pune. My relationship with my parents has always been that of friends. Even today, no matter what, we watch a film or series everyday and then discuss it.”

