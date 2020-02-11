e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Regional Movies / Isha Koppikar plays an assassin in her comeback Tamil film Ayalaan

Isha Koppikar plays an assassin in her comeback Tamil film Ayalaan

Isha Koppikar is ready to play an assassin in Sivakarthikeyan’s science-fiction film Ayalaan.

regional-movies Updated: Feb 11, 2020 16:37 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Isha Koppikar will play an important role in Tamil film Ayalaan.
Isha Koppikar will play an important role in Tamil film Ayalaan.
         

Actor Isha Koppikar, who is returning to Tamil cinema after two decades, will be seen playing an assassin in Sivakarthikeyan’s science-fiction film Ayalaan. Isha was last seen in Tamil film Narasimha (2001) in which she was paired with Vijayakanth. In Ayalaan, she will be seen playing the antagonist.

Talking about bagging the project, Isha told Times of India: “It’s a femme fatale role, something that I’ve always been waiting for. It is full of action, and I love the Lara Croft kind of roles. I think I have that kind of a strong image and this role falls completely in my scheme of things. I always believe that there cannot be an effective protagonist without a strong antagonist. In this, Sivakarthikeyan is the protagonist and I am the antagonist. For me, it is a fantastic opportunity; especially an actress gets to play such a role opposite such a huge star.”

 

Also read: Kartik Aaryan feeds Sara Ali Khan in new candid photo, says she has become ‘quite thin’

Talking about her character, Isha said: “Eliza, my character, is an assassin, more like a machine. She doesn’t speak much, and her actions will speak louder than her words. That’s what Eliza is all about.” The film also features Rakul Preet Singh as an astronomer. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens next year.

Ravikumar had spent over a year on the film’s pre-production. The film took a lot of time to materialise due to the exhaustive research work. “I told Ravi that he can go work on another film and come back when I’m done with all my existing commitments. But he insisted that he will work on the pre-production and keep everything ready by the time I’m ready to join,” Sivakarthikeyan had said.

It has already been confirmed that the film will have music by double Oscar-winning composer A.R Rahman, who has even agreed to croon the opening song of the album.

Recently, Sivakarthikeyan revealed that he has decided to forego his remuneration for the project. He also confirmed that he will reunite for Ravi Kumar for another project to make up for the time lost on this project.

Last seen on screen in superhero film Hero which bombed at the box-office, Sivakarthikeyan also has Tamil comedy Doctor in his kitty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Live| ‘Hoping for more work in Delhi and not blame game’: Manoj Tiwari
Live| ‘Hoping for more work in Delhi and not blame game’: Manoj Tiwari
On AAP’s jumbo victory, Arvind Kejriwal praises Delhi for ‘new kind of politics’
On AAP’s jumbo victory, Arvind Kejriwal praises Delhi for ‘new kind of politics’
Congress, down to its lowest vote share in Delhi’s history, promises to be back
Congress, down to its lowest vote share in Delhi’s history, promises to be back
Pakistan’s version on F-16 a facade, says former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
Pakistan’s version on F-16 a facade, says former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
Honda releases teaser image of new City 2020, gets ready for April launch
Honda releases teaser image of new City 2020, gets ready for April launch
Kapil Mishra loses from Model Town, his AAP rival says it is a lesson
Kapil Mishra loses from Model Town, his AAP rival says it is a lesson
AAP wins Delhi: Sanjay Singh celebrates with song, Hanuman ‘prasad’ distributed
AAP wins Delhi: Sanjay Singh celebrates with song, Hanuman ‘prasad’ distributed
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news

Regional Movies