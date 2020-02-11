Isha Koppikar plays an assassin in her comeback Tamil film Ayalaan

regional-movies

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 16:37 IST

Actor Isha Koppikar, who is returning to Tamil cinema after two decades, will be seen playing an assassin in Sivakarthikeyan’s science-fiction film Ayalaan. Isha was last seen in Tamil film Narasimha (2001) in which she was paired with Vijayakanth. In Ayalaan, she will be seen playing the antagonist.

Talking about bagging the project, Isha told Times of India: “It’s a femme fatale role, something that I’ve always been waiting for. It is full of action, and I love the Lara Croft kind of roles. I think I have that kind of a strong image and this role falls completely in my scheme of things. I always believe that there cannot be an effective protagonist without a strong antagonist. In this, Sivakarthikeyan is the protagonist and I am the antagonist. For me, it is a fantastic opportunity; especially an actress gets to play such a role opposite such a huge star.”

Also read: Kartik Aaryan feeds Sara Ali Khan in new candid photo, says she has become ‘quite thin’

Talking about her character, Isha said: “Eliza, my character, is an assassin, more like a machine. She doesn’t speak much, and her actions will speak louder than her words. That’s what Eliza is all about.” The film also features Rakul Preet Singh as an astronomer. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens next year.

Ravikumar had spent over a year on the film’s pre-production. The film took a lot of time to materialise due to the exhaustive research work. “I told Ravi that he can go work on another film and come back when I’m done with all my existing commitments. But he insisted that he will work on the pre-production and keep everything ready by the time I’m ready to join,” Sivakarthikeyan had said.

It has already been confirmed that the film will have music by double Oscar-winning composer A.R Rahman, who has even agreed to croon the opening song of the album.

Recently, Sivakarthikeyan revealed that he has decided to forego his remuneration for the project. He also confirmed that he will reunite for Ravi Kumar for another project to make up for the time lost on this project.

Last seen on screen in superhero film Hero which bombed at the box-office, Sivakarthikeyan also has Tamil comedy Doctor in his kitty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more