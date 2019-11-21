e-paper
Kamal Haasan to undergo minor surgery on Friday

Kamal Haasan, who suffered a leg injury after an 18-feet fall in 2016, will undergo a surgical procedure on Friday to remove the rod inserted in his leg.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:27 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Kamal Haasan suffered a serious injury after he fell from a height of 18 feet in his office.
         

Actor Kamal Haasan will undergo a surgical procedure to get an implant removed from his leg in a private hospital in Chennai on Friday, according to a statement from his party Makkal Needhi Maiam.

In 2016, Haasan suffered a fall of 18 feet from the favourite corner of his office and fractured his leg. He underwent surgery and an implant was placed in his leg.

Due to the injury, Haasan was forced to stop shooting for his film Sabaash Naidu, which was eventually shelved indefinitely.

 

“Due to his very busy schedule in political and film commitments, there had been a postponement in the removal of the implant. The surgical procedure, which is slated to happen Friday, aids in the removal of the implant. Furthermore, he has been compelled to take a break for the next few weeks to physically recoup,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is currently shooting for Shankar’s Indian 2. Being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the film also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The team recently completed the second schedule after canning an action sequence worth Rs 40 crore in Bhopal. National award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein was roped in to oversee this action episode. 2000 junior artistes participated in this schedule, according to reports.

Also read: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi visit Bishan Bedi’s ancestral haveli on Mehr’s first birthday, he shares first clear picture of granddaughter

The first poster of Indian 2, which marks the reunion of Shankar after two decades, was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. Having completed two major schedules in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes soon.

The first poster, which immediately went viral upon release, featured Haasan displaying his ‘varma-kalai’ skill. The film, which will be dubbed in multiple languages including Hindi, has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Indian 2 will mark the return of Kamal Haasan as vigilante Senapathy. Recently, Shankar revealed that Kamal will be briefly seen speaking in Gujarati in the film.

