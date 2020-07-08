Kannada actor Susheel Gowda dies by suicide

regional-movies

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 16:46 IST

Kannada actor Susheel Gowda died by suicide in his hometown Mandya in Karnataka, according to a report in The Times of India. It is not yet known why he took this step. Susheel acted in the Kannada serial Anthapura. He will also be seen playing a cop in the yet-to-be-released Kannada film Salaga, which marks actor Duniya Vijay’s directorial debut.

Actor Amita Ranganath, who worked with him in Anthapura, took to her Instagram stories to mourn his demise. “RIP @susheelgowda08! I woke up to this news and it literally left me in a state of shock! U were kind hearted and a good soul! Ur memories while shooting Anthapura will always be cherished.”

Also read | Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife Meghna pens note on late actor, promises to celebrate him: ‘Together we will always be, for all eternity’

Director of Anthapura, Aravind Kaushik, also paid tribute with a Facebook post. “Sad news I heard . Susheel Gowda who played the lead in the tv serial Antahpura that I directed is no more . Rest in Peace,” he wrote.

Sad news I heard . Susheel Gowda who played the lead in the tv serial Antahpura that I directed is no more . Rest in Peace. Posted by Aravind Kaushik on Wednesday, 8 July 2020

In a lengthy Facebook post written in Kannada, Duniya Vijay said that he saw in Susheel ‘a boy who could be a hero’. He said that he could not believe the news of Susheel’s death and added that suicide was not the solution to life’s problems.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more